Messer obit

Mrs. Linda Gail Mims Messer, age 67, of Bonifay, Florida passed away February 23, 2018 at her home. She was born August 23, 1950 in Opp, Alabama to the late James Joshua Mims and Jewel Canzada Odom Mims.

Mrs. Messer is survived by two sons, Scott Messer and Tamphus Lynn Messer both of Bonifay, FL; one daughter, Starla Messer of Vernon, FL; two grandchildren, Brittany Nicole Collins and Ian Vaughn Messer both of Bonifay, FL; two great-grandchildren, Gabryl Wynn and Malaysia Wynn; five sisters, Betty Whitehead of Columbus, GA, Evelyn Ward of Crawfordville, FL, Maxine Smith and husband Bobby of Crawfordville, FL, Wanda Jackson and husband Billy of Westville, FL and Mary Nell Slaughter of Bonifay, FL; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Monday, February 26, 2018 at Live Oak Assembly of God Church with Rev. Danny Carnley and Rev. Roger Dale Hagan officiating. Interment will follow in the Bonifay Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.