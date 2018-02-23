Higley obit

Howard Clinton “Butch” Higley, 70, of Marianna, Florida, passed away in St. Joseph’s Hospital in Sandy Springs, Georgia, on February 21, 2018.

Butch was born in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, on November 8, 1947. His father served as a career Army officer, and the family lived in many places in the United States and in Augsburg, Germany. Butch graduated from Cleveland Heights High School in 1965. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from Florida State University in 1969, and a Master of Science degree in Computer Science from Georgia Institute of Technology in 1992. He served in the United States Army and later worked as a Computer Scientist on a Department of Defense research team at Georgia Tech until his retirement to Jackson County in 2006.

Butch was known to his family and friends as someone who loved his family, enjoyed helping others, and loved the Lord. He had been a member of the First Baptist Church of Marianna for twelve years and served as a deacon there. He enjoyed working outdoors and playing golf with good friends.

He is survived by his wife, Gayle Melzer Higley, his children, Krista (Antonio) Sandoval of Overland Park, Kansas, Clint (Mara) Higley of Sharpsburg, Georgia, and Mary Nell (Robert) Summey of Decatur, Georgia, as well as his three beloved grandchildren, Isabelle and Hannah Sandoval and Elijah Barrow. He is also survived by three sisters, Margaret Gower of Naples, Florida, Martha Wargo of Akron, Ohio, and Patricia Edrich of New Port Richey, Florida, and a brother, Arthur Higley of Hixson, Tennessee. Butch was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Myrtle Isbell and Howard Cogswell Higley, and his sister, Mary Abby Hollett.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, February 24, 2018 at the First Baptist Church of Marianna with Pastor Jeff Powell officiating. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Madox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until service time.

Friends who wish to do so may send flowers or donate to a charity of their choice.