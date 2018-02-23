Chipola College news

CHIPOLA’S ‘LITTLE MERMAID’ NEARLY SOLD OUT

MARIANNA—A few tickets remain for the Chipola College Theater production of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” which runs March. 1-4. The show plays nightly at 7 p.m. with a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee.

Tickets—$10 for adults and $6 for ages 18 and under—are available online or in the Box Office.

Chipola Theater Director Charles Sirmon cast the following actors in the show: Bailey Foxworth as Ariel, Brock Harris as Prince Eric, Destin Dawson as Grimsby, Chandler King as Flounder, Mary Keyton as Scuttle, Daniel Covington as King Triton, Anthony Severson as Sebastian, Tinsley Hodges as Flotsam, Nina Boyd as Jetsam, Sarah Liffick as Ursula and Caroline King as Maid. The MerSisters are: Sydney Cobb, Meghan Basford, Dianna Floyd, Olivia Wester, Karissa Mercer and Grace Wester. The Ensemble includes: Brandon Washington, Kane Keefer, Willa Wester, Irene Muriz and Jessica Kaiser.

For more information, contact the Box Office at 718-2420 orwww.chipola.edu/boxoffice. Visit the Chipola Theatre at www.facebook.com or www.chipola.edu/theatre.

COMPUTER ENGINEER TO DISCUSS RASBERRY PI AT CHIPOLA

MARIANNA—Computer Engineer David Thomas will present a lecture on Rasberry Pi and Accessible Programming Skills,” Friday, March 2, at 5:30 p.m., in Jackson Hall of the Literature/Language Building. The lecture is sponsored by the Chipola Science Club.

Thomas works for SAIC (Science Applications International Corporation), a premier technology integrator providing full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. Thomas earned a Master’s degree in Computer Engineering from the University of Central Florida.

The Raspberry Pi is a series of small single-board computers developed in the United Kingdom by the Raspberry Pi Foundation to promote the teaching of basic computer science in schools and in developing countries.

For information about the presentation, contact Science Club adviser Dr. Jeff Bodart at bodartj@chipola.eu or phone 718-2268.

FINANCIAL LITERACY SEMINAR IS FEB. 27 AT CHIPOLA

MARIANNA—The Chipola College Social and Behavioral Sciences Department will host a Financial Literacy Seminar, Tuesday, Feb. 27, at 10:30 a.m. (CST), in the Chipola Cultural Center.

Chuck Hudson, Jackson County Executive of First Commerce Credit Union, is the guest speaker. The workshop will cover identity theft protection, budgeting and other personal finance topics.

All students, employees and interested persons are invited to learn about personal finance and to enjoy refreshments and door prizes.

For information, call 850-718-2319.

SMALL BUSINESS MONTHLY WORKSHOP SET AT CHIPOLA

MARIANNA—Chipola College and the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce invite college students, employees and community members interested in learning more about small business resources to attend a March 1 lunch and learn meeting.

The free workshop will be held at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, March 1, in Building Z, Room 116 (Jackson Hall), on the Chipola campus. Participants are invited to bring a brown bag lunch.

A different business theme will be showcased each month ranging from how to start a business, managing a budget, growing a business, establishing credit, seeking a loan, tax incentives, and other areas of interest. Those attending will have an opportunity to ask questions and to apply the concepts presented. Potential collaborations with Chipola College academic programs will also be presented.

For information about small business resources, visit https://www.sba.gov/ or contact Dr. David Bouvin at 718-2380 or bouvind@chipola.edu, Tiffany Garling at 482-8060 or tiffany@jacksoncounty.com.

YOUNG IRELANDERS TO PERFORM AT CHIPOLA MARCH 13

MARIANNA—The Chipola Artist Series presents The Young Irelanders, Tuesday, March 13, at 7 p.m. in the Prough Center for the Arts.

The Young Irelanders is comprised of eight sensational performers who have Irish traditional music, song and dance running through their veins. Between them, they have performed for many heads of state, Presidents of Ireland, US Presidents, the Queen of England, the President of China, Prince Albert of Monaco, Empress Michiko of Japan and more. They also have performed at Radio City Music Hall.

Don’t miss the chance to enjoy Ireland’s traditions of music, song and dance in the hands of some of the world’s most talented young performers. More atwww.theyoungirelanders.com.

Tickets—$25 for adults, $10 for children under 18, and $5 for Chipola students and employees.

For more information, call the Center for the Arts Box Office at 850-718-2420 or visit www.chipola.edu/boxoffice.

WWII EXHIBIT COMING TO CHIPOLA

Chipola College and Florida State University’s The Institute on World War II and the Human Experience are hosting a collaborative exhibit, “Artistic Expression through Conflict: The Use of Art in World War II.” The exhibit will open Tuesday, March 13 at 5:30 p.m. at the Chipola Center for the Arts. The opening is in conjunction with the Chipola Artist Series event: The Young Irelanders at 7 p.m.

The free exhibit will include a short lecture by Dr. Kurt Piehler in the Experimental Theatre and a reception in the Art Gallery sponsored by Chipola College.

“Artistic Expression through Conflict: The Use of Art in World War II” focuses on the many artistic methods individuals used to tackle the circumstances of war. Contributors to this exhibit experienced the war on all fronts and likewise used all forms of art to document those experiences. Unlike letters and photographs, this art was not subject to the same censorship. These forms of art are significant then as they illustrate the complex and authentic emotions of the individual. While this exhibit is open to the general public, it will especially attract those interested in art and history.

American soldiers, foreign soldiers, and civilians created the items on display. The exhibit features items created by Peter Sanfilippo, Rolande Faucon, Mildred Shearer, USO performer Marguerite Jackson Fischer, and other notable artists. All of the artifacts were donated by their creators to the Institute on World War II and the Human Experience at FSU.

Founded in 1997, the Institute on World War II and the Human Experience strives to preserve the photographs, letters, and artifacts of service members and their families. Since its founding, the institute has enabled thousands of veterans to preserve their legacies of service. Collections of primary resources total almost 7,000, and with the help of students and members of the Florida State community, the institute will continue to pursue its goal of promoting the study of the Second World War.

Individuals wishing to remain after the exhibit opening and attend the Artist Series event: The Young Irelanders will need to purchase a ticket at the Chipola Box Office. Contact the Box Office at 718-2420 or online at www.chipola.edu/boxoffice

The exhibit will be open weekdays March 13-April 18. The exhibit will temporarily close during Spring Break, March 19-23. Daily hours are Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Friday, 9 a.m.-Noon. Admission is free.

FIRST HOMECOMING QUEEN RETURNS TO CHIPOLA

Myrtice Register Bradley, Chipola College’s first Homecoming Queen (1948), returned to her alma mater for Homecoming on Feb. 17.

CHIPOLA HOMECOMING COURT

Madison Kincaid was crowned Chipola College Homecoming Queen, and Tyre Myrick was crowned Mr. Chipola on Feb. 17. Members of the Homecoming Court are: sophomore Grace Wester of Grand Ridge, sophomore Destin Dawson of Dothan, sophomore Cristina Ramirez of Graceville, sophomore Jack Craven of Marianna, Homecoming Queen Madison Kincaid of Marianna, Mr. Chipola Tyre Myrick of Graceville, freshman Bailey Foxworth of Bonifay, freshman Brock Harris of Bonifay, freshman Tazjhani Baker of Marianna and freshman Cameron Williams of Malone.

CHIPOLA’S LITERATURE/LANGUAGE WINNERS

MARIANNA—Some 140 students from 12 area high schools competed in writing, reading, speech, oral interpretation, literature, humanities, grammar, and spanish contests at Chipola College on Feb. 9.

The occasion was the Twenty-eighth Annual Throssell Literature/Language Festival hosted by Chipola’s Letters Department. The purpose of the festival is to recognize and encourage academic excellence.

Prizes were awarded to first, second and third places, as well as two honorable mentions, in each category. The winner of the President’s Reading Contest received a special medallion as well as a cash award.

Contest winners from participating schools are listed below.

President’s Reading Award—Mikayla Morgan of Bethlehem High School.

Writing: first—Kodi Krager of Bethlehem High School; second—Emily Broom of Chipley High School; third—Cameryn Lein of Marianna High School; honorable mentions—John Austin Roberts of Altha School and Joshua Lunsford ofVernon High School.

Speech: first—Mary Beth Brown of Liberty County High School; second—Madeline Wright of Sneads High School; third—Zoie Gainey of Vernon High School; honorable mentions—Vontarius McCray of Liberty County High School and Kaylee Hatcher of Malone High School.

Oral Interpretation: first—Tiyana Gray of Cottondale High School; second—Philip Bridges of Chipley High School; third—Lance Newcomb of Vernon School; honorable mentions—Katherine Davis of Marianna High School and Samuel White of Holmes County High School.

Literature: first—Madison Miller of Marianna High School; second—Emily Holloway of Blountstown High School; third—Nina Fuller of Holmes County High School; honorable mentions—Breanna Bennett of Blountstown High School and Kiley Justice of Cottondale High School.

Humanities: first—Kain Pullam of Liberty County High School; second—Kyle Tillman of Malone High School; third—Mary Beth Brown of Liberty County High School; honorable mentions—Sailor Blair of Blountstown High School and Samuel White of Holmes County High School.

Grammar: first—Chase Corbin of Cottondale High School; second—Shauni Hooper of Holmes County High School; third—Courtney Payne of Blountstown High School; honorable mentions—Kyle Morgan of Malone School and Lana Bush of Vernon High School.

Spanish Language Contest: first—Marcela Molina of Blountstown High School; second—Emily Barragan of Blountstown High School; third— Ruben Chavez of Vernon High School; honorable mentions— Melissa Jasso of Marianna High School and Luis Mendoza of Malone High School.

MARINE CORPS PLC MEETING SET AT CHIPOLA

MARIANNA—Chipola College invites students interested in becoming a commissioned officer in the U.S. Marine Corps to attend our next meeting at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, March 8, in Building Z, Room 116 (Jackson Hall), on the Chipola campus.

Students will learn how they can enroll in a bachelor’s degree program at Chipola; receive guidance, training, and mentoring from the Marines; and continue working toward the goal of earning a commission as a second lieutenant in the Marine Corps after graduation.

In addition to scholarships and/or stipends, Marine Corps PLC students have the opportunity to participate in leadership, physical fitness events, and team-building activities.

For information, visit https://www.thebalance.com/united-states-marine-corps-platoon-leaders-course-3332801or contact Dr. David Bouvin at 718-2380 or emailbouvind@chipola.edu.

CHIPOLA INDIANS CLINCH TOURNAMENT BERTH; HOST GULF COAST, FEB. 24

MARIANNA— Chipola basketball hosts Gulf Coast in the last home game of the season Saturday, Feb. 24. The games are billed as Pink Cares and Sophomore Night. The women’s game tips off at 5:30 p.m., followed by the men’s game at 7:30 p.m.

The Indians came out on top in their first two meetings with Gulf Coast: 81-69 on Jan. 20 and 89-65 on Feb. 7.

The Chipola Indians clinched a berth in the state men’s basketball tournament with a 66-61 win over Pensacola on Feb. 21. Shamarkus Kennedy led Chipola with 17 points. CJ Williamson scored 16 with 8 rebounds and 5 steals. TJ Howard scored 11 with 4 steals. Keishawn Brewton added 10 points.

The Indians will represent the Panhandle Conference as the second place team in the FCSAA/NJCAA Region VIII Tournament, March 7-10 in Ocala.

Both Chipola teams scored big wins over Northwest Florida on Feb. 17 before a sold out crowd on Feb. 17. The Indians outlasted the Raiders 98-91. Chipola had five players in double figures led by Brandon Mahan and TJ Howard with 24 points each. Other double-digit scorers included: CJ Williamson (18), JJ Miles (16) and Shamarkus Kennedy (10).

The Lady Indians scored a 58-49 win over Northwest. Tyra Johnson led with 19 points and 5 steals. Naomi House had 11 points. Chipola suffered a 77-66 loss to Pensacola. Chipola handed the Lady Commodores one of their two losses on the season, a 64-60 win for Chipola on Jan. 20.

At the Feb. 24 games, the Pink Cares Fire truck will be on hand with t-shirts for sale. A portion of the ticket sales will be donated to Pink Cares.

Chipola basketball will honor sophomore players between the Feb. 24 games at approximately 7 p.m. Women’s team sophomores include: Nana Sule, Endia Jones, Naomi House, Kiana Coomber, Lawrencia Moten and Tyra Johnson. Men’s team sophomores include: Yuat Alok, Shamarkus Kennedy, Deric Paton, CJ Williamson, TJ Howard and Michael Stone. Sophomore Cheerleader Zannah Glisson also will be recognized.