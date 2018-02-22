Wells obit

Mr. Franklin Mack Wells, age 70, of Bonifay, Florida passed away February 20, 2018 at Southern Oaks Care Center in Pensacola, Florida. He was born May 4, 1947 in Bonifay, Florida to the late James ‘Jim’ Henry Wells and Sallie Steverson Wells.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Wells was preceded in death by one sister, Bobbie Peterson.

Mr. Wells is survived by one son, Tim Wells and wife Lisa of Esto, FL; one brother, James H. Wells, Jr. and wife Iris of Bonifay, FL; one sister, Ima Jean Smith of Loxley, AL; one grandson, Tyler Wells.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, February 22, 2018, at Bonifay First Assembly of God Church with Rev. John Chance and Rev. Ike Steverson officiating. Interment will follow in the Little Rock Assembly of God Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.