VHS Project Graduation strawberry sales

It’s Strawberry time! Please support VHS Project Graduation by purchasing flats of strawberries (1 flat consists of 12 pints) for $20 each. The berries will be hand-picked in Plant City, Florida the day before the sale and are fresher than what you can find in the grocery store! The order deadline is March 4, 2018. The day to pick up your strawberries is March 7th between the hours of 10:00 am and 3:00 p.m.

If you are interested in purchasing a flat of Strawberries please email: 2018vhsprojectgrad@gmail.com.