Corbin arrested by U.S. Marshalls and Drug Task Force

In the early morning hours of February 20, the U.S. Marshall’s Felony Fugitive Task Force assisted by the Washington County Drug Task Force, which consist of members of the Chipley Police Department and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office served an arrest warrant on Clinton Douglas Corbin, 25, at his residence located in Chipley. Corbin had been previously evading law enforcement while on the run for an outstanding narcotics sell warrant. Upon the arrest of Corbin, he was found to be in possession of various narcotics and some cash.

Clinton Douglas Corbin was arrested on the following charges:

– Outstanding Warrant – Cocaine Sell

– Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to sell

– Possession of Marijuana with intent to sell

– Possession of a Controlled Substance without a Prescription