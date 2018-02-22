Brown obit

Mrs. Katie Lee Brown, age 64, of Westville, Florida passed away February 20, 2018 at Doctors Memorial Hospital in Bonifay, Florida. She was born November 22, 1953 in Ringgold, Georgia to the late Ralph Elijah Brown and Delma Louise Pace Brown.

In addition to her parents, Katie was preceded in death by one daughter, Lora Dady and two brothers, R.L. Brown and George Brown.

Katie is survived by her companion, Ronnie Gene Smith of Westville, FL; two daughters, Shonda Beaver and husband, John of Bonifay, FL and Sylvia Lisa Register and husband, Ashley of Bonifay, FL; four step-sons, Scotty Allen Smith of Birmingham, AL, David Wayne Smith of Geneva, AL, Ronnie George Smith of Pinckard, AL and Thomas Antony Smith of Bellview, FL; four step-daughters, Veronica Jean Wyatt of Daleville, AL, Sherri Louise Smith of Moultri, GA, Lori Ruth Hudson of Geneva, AL, Josephina Michelle Smith of Geneva, AL; three brothers, Billy Brown of Winter Gardens, FL, Richard Brown of Haines City, FL and J.D. Brown of Westville, FL; three sisters, Mary Grimes of Twin City, GA, Carolyn Durrance of Okeechobee, FL and Myrtle Brown of Apopka, FL; 12 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, February 24, 2018, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ike Steverson officiating. Interment will follow in the Whitewater Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Friday at Peel Funeral Home.