BCF to host Evangelism Conference

On Monday, March 12, The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville will host the West Florida Evangelism Conference in the R. G. Lee Chapel from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. The theme for this year’s conference is “Engaging in Gospel Conversations” and includes a free steak dinner for those that make reservations.

The highly anticipated conference sponsored by the Florida Baptist Convention and coordinated by Regional Catalysts Lewis Miller and Wayne Briant, features powerful preachers, Willy Rice, Senior Pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Clearwater, and Craig Connor, the Senior Pastor of First Baptist Church in Panama City. In addition to the evangelistic preaching and praise and worship time, there will be sessions that focus on the theological, practical, and personal basis for evangelism in today’s society. This is an incredible opportunity for ministry leaders, worship pastors, Sunday school teachers, faculty, students, and staff desiring to make evangelism a priority.

The conference and meal is free and open to any Kingdom minded individuals desiring to “Engage in Gospel Conversations.” Reservations are required for the steak dinner by contacting Mrs. Laura Sowell at 800-328-2660 ext. 446, 850-263-9046, or emailing: ltsowell@baptistcollege.edu.