BCF participates in lifesaving blood drive

Faculty, students, and staff at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville are given the opportunity twice a year to participate in the lifesaving event donating blood onboard Oneblood’s “Big Red Bus.” Many members of the BCF family were able to contribute during this semester’s two-day campus wide blood drive with the hope their contribution would make a difference in someone’s life.

According to Blood Bank Representative Richard Register, the blood drive was a huge success as Oneblood was able to collect a total of 27 units of blood; two more units than the projected amount. Altogether, the 27 units combine to account for approximately 76 blood products that will be available for transfusion to sick or severely injured hospital patients.

When asked why he chose to donate, BCF Freshman Jeff Harbour responded, “Someone from my former church once needed a bone marrow transplant. His daughter donated directly to him and he is now cancer free. If she can donate her bone marrow, I want to do my part and donate blood.”

Participating in the semiannual blood drive is just another example of how the BCF family seeks to respond not only to the spiritual needs of the community, but also to the physical needs. The “Big Red Bus” will be back on the BCF campus Monday, April 16, and Wednesday, April 18, 2018. Participation is open to the public for individuals able to contribute.

For more information about upcoming events held at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800-328-2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.