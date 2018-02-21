Wright obit

Rodney Wayne Wright, 66, of Marianna, Florida, passed away Monday, February 19, 2018, at the Dozier Hospice House, Big Bend Hospice, Tallahassee, Florida.

He was proud of his Texas heritage, being born in Fort Worth and later living in El Paso and Dallas. He has resided in Jackson County for the last 29 years where he was self employed. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy having served a tour of duty during the Vietnam conflict. He was a member of Eastside Baptist Church in Marianna, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Dorothy Wright.

Survivors include his wife, Carol, from Marianna; one son, Brandon, of Tallahassee; two adopted daughters, Bethany Overholt of Marianna and Madeleine Haller of Dubai, United Arab Emirates; one brother, Steve, and his wife Ruthie of Wiley, Texas; two sisters, Jacquie Tate, and her husband, Mike, from Frisco, Texas, and Melinda Otzenberger and her husband, Jerry James, of Albuquerque, New Mexico. Mr. Wright is also survived by numerous beloved nephews and nieces.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 24, 2018, at Eastside Baptist Church with Pastor John Rollyson officiating and James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM Saturday morning until service time at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the building fund for Eastside Baptist Church; the Big Bend Hospice House in Tallahassee, Florida; or Covenant Hospice in Marianna, Florida.

A special note of thanks is extended to the medical staff at Jackson Hospital in Marianna, Florida; Capital Regional Medical Center, Tallahassee, Florida; and the Dozier Hospice House, Big Bend Hospice, Tallahassee, Florida.