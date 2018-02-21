Toole obit

Caleb Nicolas Toole, age 23 of Cottondale, passed from this life on February 17, 2018 at Bay Medical Center in Panama City, Florida.

Caleb was born on April 26, 1994 in Marianna, Florida to Travis Toole and Nikki Gore. A lifelong resident of the Florida panhandle, he was a 2012 graduate of Cottondale High School and a member of Friendship Assembly of God Church.

He was preceded in death by his father-in-law: John Gwin.

He is survived by his wife: Chelsea Toole of Cottondale, Florida; father: David Toole and wife Sherry of Cottondale, Florida; mother: Nikki Yates and husband Jason Fears of Malone, Florida; two daughters: Allie and Taytum Toole of Cottondale, Florida; paternal grandparents: Travis and Glenda Toole of Graceville, Florida; maternal grandparents: Gerald and Joan Gore of Graceville, Florida; brother: Logan McCallister of Malone, Florida; five sisters: Lilli Toole of Cottondale, Florida, Maecie McCallister of Malone, Florida, Jamie Wade and husband Ricky of Cottondale, Florida, Karlie Whitehead and husband Tyeler of Cottondale, Florida, Deana Caudill of Graceville, Florida; mother-in-law: Crystal Gwin of Alford, Florida; three nieces: Adalynn Reeder of Cottondale, Florida, Rylee Wade of Cottondale, Florida, Hailey Wade of Cottondale, Florida; aunt: Carol Laycox of Graceville, Florida; numerous extended family and loved ones.

A celebration of life will be held 7P.M. Thursday, February 22, 2018 at Evangel Worship Center in Marianna, Florida with Pastor Gary Stephens officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.