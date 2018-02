Dale Allen Hunter, 69, of Grand Ridge, died January 22, 2018 at his residence.

Dale was born March 2, 1948 in Cleveland, OH to Willard and Ruth Taylor Hunter. He served in the United States Navy from 1967 to 1971. Dale is survived by his brother, Keith W. Hunter of Ohio.

A viewing and visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel. Memorialization will be by cremation with James & Sikes Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.