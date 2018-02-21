FPTC CDL graduate named Driver of the Year

Antonio “Tony” Cruz, recent graduate of the Commercial Vehicle Driving program at Florida Panhandle Technical College, was awarded the “2017 Driver of the Year” by McKenzie Tank Lines.

Designed to celebrate and recognize drivers who go above and beyond the expected standards of performance, dedication, community, mentorship and other areas, the “Driver of the Year” award is the culmination of the winnowing down through 52 McKenzie drivers who win the annual “Million Miles Without Incident” awards, 12 “Driver of the Month” awards and finally a single recipient of this prestigious annual award.

Based out of Panama City, Cruz is an Army veteran, wounded in combat in Iraq, and part of the Wounded Warrior Project.

Cruz graduated top of his class from Florida Panhandle Technical College and was always known for his confident, positive attitude and his contagious smile.

“We are so very proud of the accomplishments of Antonio Cruz, and all the other students we see here each year at Florida Panhandle Technical College,” said FPTC Director Martha Compton, upon hearing of the accomplishment.

“We are proud of our wide array of certification and degree programs offered here. Our CDL program is just one of many offerings here on the Chipley campus that sometimes do not get the attention they deserve, but the results of which are seen every day by graduates such as Antonio Cruz, who are in the work force, doing the jobs that need to be done, every day,” continued Compton. “We are successfully putting people into jobs in our communities every day here at Florida Panhandle Technical College and we are proud to say so.”