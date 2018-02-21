Christmas obit

Rev. Ellis “Hamp” Christmas, 92 of the Poplar Springs Community, Graceville, FL went home to be with the Lord, Monday, February 19, 2018.

Bro. Ellis, retired Chief Warrant Officer 3 of the U.S. Army, retired in 1966. He served over 21 years in both World War II and the Korean Conflict, where he received several accommodations and medals. He was a bi-vocational minister serving over the years in Jackson, Holmes and Washington Counties. He also retired from Continental Telephone known today as Verizon. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church where he taught the Adult II Sunday School Class.

A Home-going service will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, February 22, 2018 at Bethel Baptist Church with Revs. Sam Totten, Mitchell Holsonback and Kent Lampp officiating. Burial will follow in Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with full U.S. Army Military Honors, James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

Family will receive friends at the church Thursday, 1 p.m. until time of service.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials in his name be made to Bethel Baptist Church 1349 hwy. 173 Graceville, FL 32440 or Emerald Coast Hospice 1130 South Blvd, Chipley, FL 32428.

Predeceased by his parents Ellis Harry and Mattie Elizabeth Burk Christmas, grandson Jonathan Harris, three brothers Don, Earl and Hubert Christmas, two sisters Arleen Gay and Mary Elaine Holley.

Survived by his beloved wife of eighteen years Brenda Christmas, Graceville, four children Sandra (Fred) Brockway, Lincolnton, NC, Wanda (Roy) Harris, Pace, FL, Deborah (Eddie) Newsome, Marianna, FL, Steven (Suzette) Christmas, Cottondale, FL; four grandchildren Melissa (Tim) Smith, Jason (Jennifer) Harris, Rachel (Zeppi) Guillo, Jessica Christmas; six great grandchildren Anna and Camden Smith, Jack, Jake and Jude Harris, Rebekah Guillo; step-daughter Brandy (Tim) Roberts, Catlettsburg, KY; three step grandchildren Madalyn, Emma Grace and C.J. Roberts; two brothers Alton “Al” (Dale) Christmas, Cottondale, FL, Ben Christmas, Lake City, FL; one sister Helen Jean Cotton, Tallahassee, FL; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.