Chipola’s Literature/Language winners

MARIANNA—Some 140 students from 12 area high schools competed in writing, reading, speech, oral interpretation, literature, humanities, grammar, and Spanish contests at Chipola College on Feb. 9.

The occasion was the Twenty-eighth Annual Throssell Literature/Language Festival hosted by Chipola’s Letters Department.  The purpose of the festival is to recognize and encourage academic excellence.

Prizes were awarded to first, second and third places, as well as two honorable mentions, in each category.  The winner of the President’s Reading Contest received a special medallion as well as a cash award.

Contest winners from participating schools are listed below.

President’s Reading Award—Mikayla Morgan of Bethlehem High School.

Writing: first—Kodi Krager of Bethlehem High School; second—Emily Broom of Chipley High School; third—Cameryn Lein of Marianna High School; honorable mentions—John Austin Roberts of Altha School and Joshua Lunsford of Vernon High School.

Speech: first—Mary Beth Brown of Liberty County High School; second—Madeline Wright of Sneads High School; third—Zoie Gainey of Vernon High School; honorable mentions—Vontarius McCray of Liberty County High School and Kaylee Hatcher of Malone High School.

Oral Interpretation: first—Tiyana Gray of Cottondale High School; second—Philip Bridges of Chipley High School; third—Lance Newcomb of Vernon School; honorable mentions—Katherine Davis of Marianna High School and Samuel White of Holmes County High School.

Literature: first—Madison Miller of Marianna High School; second—Emily Holloway of Blountstown High School; third—Nina Fuller of Holmes County High School; honorable mentions—Breanna Bennett of Blountstown High School and Kiley Justice of Cottondale High School.

Humanities: first—Kain Pullam of Liberty County High School; second—Kyle Tillman of MaloneHigh School; third—Mary Beth Brown of Liberty County High School; honorable mentions—Sailor Blair of Blountstown High School and Samuel White of Holmes County High School.

Grammar: first—Chase Corbin of Cottondale High School; second—Shauni Hooper of Holmes County High School; third—Courtney Payne of Blountstown High School; honorable mentions—Kyle Morgan of Malone School and Lana Bush of Vernon High School.

Spanish Language Contest: first—Marcela Molina of Blountstown High School; second—Emily Barragan of Blountstown High School; third— Ruben Chavez of Vernon High School; honorable mentions— Melissa Jasso of Marianna High School and Luis Mendoza of Malone High School.

PRESIDENT’S READING WINNER—Here, (right) Mikayla Morgan of Bethlehem High School is presented the award by Chipola Vice President of Student Affairs, Dr. Pam Rentz.

TOP WRITERS—Writing award winners are, from left: honorable mentions, John Austin Roberts of Altha HS and Joshua Lunsford of Vernon HS; third, Cameryn Lein of Marianna HS, Second, Emily Broom of Chipley HS, First Kodi Krager of Bethlehem HS.

BEST SPEAKERS—Speech award winners are, from left: honorable mentions, Vontarius McCray of Liberty County HS and Kaylee Hatcher of Malone HS; third, Zoie Gainey of Vernon HS, second, Madeline Wright of Sneads HS and first, Mary Beth Brown of Liberty County HS.

INTERPRETATION WINNERS—Oral Interpretation winners are, from left: honorable mentions, Katherine Davis of Marianna HS and Samuel White of Holmes County HS; third, Lance Newcomb of Vernon HS; second, Philip Bridges of Chipley HS; first, Tiyana Gray of Cottondale HS.

LITERATURE WINNERS—Literature winners are, from left: honorable mentions  Breanna Bennett of Blountstown HS and  Kiley Justice of Cottondale HS; third, Nina Fuller of Holmes County HS; second, Emily Holloway of Blountstown HS; first, Madison Miller of Marianna HS.

HUMANITIES WINNERS—Humanities winners are, from left; honorable mentions, Sailor Blair of Blountstown HS and Samuel White of Holmes County HS; third, Mary Beth Brown of Liberty County HS; second, Kyle Tillman of Malone HS, first, Kain Pullam of Liberty County HS.

GRAMMAR WINNERS—Grammar winners are, from left: honorable mentions Kyle Morgan of Malone HS and Lana Bush of Vernon HS; third, Courtney Payne of Blountstown HS; second, Shauni Hooper of Holmes County HS; first Chase Corbin of Cottondale HS.

SPANISH LANGUAGE WINNERS—Spanish winners are, from left: honorable mentions Melissa Jasso of Marianna HS and Luis Mendoza of Malone HS; third, Rubén Chávez of Vernon HS; second, Emily Barragan of Blountstown HS; first, Marcela Molina of Blountstown HS.

