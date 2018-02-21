Chipola’s Literature/Language winners

MARIANNA—Some 140 students from 12 area high schools competed in writing, reading, speech, oral interpretation, literature, humanities, grammar, and Spanish contests at Chipola College on Feb. 9.

The occasion was the Twenty-eighth Annual Throssell Literature/Language Festival hosted by Chipola’s Letters Department. The purpose of the festival is to recognize and encourage academic excellence.

Prizes were awarded to first, second and third places, as well as two honorable mentions, in each category. The winner of the President’s Reading Contest received a special medallion as well as a cash award.

Contest winners from participating schools are listed below.

President’s Reading Award—Mikayla Morgan of Bethlehem High School.

Writing: first—Kodi Krager of Bethlehem High School; second—Emily Broom of Chipley High School; third—Cameryn Lein of Marianna High School; honorable mentions—John Austin Roberts of Altha School and Joshua Lunsford of Vernon High School.

Speech: first—Mary Beth Brown of Liberty County High School; second—Madeline Wright of Sneads High School; third—Zoie Gainey of Vernon High School; honorable mentions—Vontarius McCray of Liberty County High School and Kaylee Hatcher of Malone High School.

Oral Interpretation: first—Tiyana Gray of Cottondale High School; second—Philip Bridges of Chipley High School; third—Lance Newcomb of Vernon School; honorable mentions—Katherine Davis of Marianna High School and Samuel White of Holmes County High School.

Literature: first—Madison Miller of Marianna High School; second—Emily Holloway of Blountstown High School; third—Nina Fuller of Holmes County High School; honorable mentions—Breanna Bennett of Blountstown High School and Kiley Justice of Cottondale High School.

Humanities: first—Kain Pullam of Liberty County High School; second—Kyle Tillman of MaloneHigh School; third—Mary Beth Brown of Liberty County High School; honorable mentions—Sailor Blair of Blountstown High School and Samuel White of Holmes County High School.

Grammar: first—Chase Corbin of Cottondale High School; second—Shauni Hooper of Holmes County High School; third—Courtney Payne of Blountstown High School; honorable mentions—Kyle Morgan of Malone School and Lana Bush of Vernon High School.

Spanish Language Contest: first—Marcela Molina of Blountstown High School; second—Emily Barragan of Blountstown High School; third— Ruben Chavez of Vernon High School; honorable mentions— Melissa Jasso of Marianna High School and Luis Mendoza of Malone High School.