Anderson obit

Mr. Charles Clark ‘Chuck’ Anderson, age 70, of Bonifay, FL passed away February 19, 2018 at Washington Rehab and Nursing in Chipley, Florida. He was born January 29, 1948 in Alliance, Ohio to the late Francis Clark Anderson and Anna Grace Hoffman Anderson.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Kathy Anderson of Bonifay, FL; seven children, Angie Bush and husband Eric of Chipley, FL, Niki Crawson and husband Duane of Bonifay, FL, Chrissy Lindine and husband Angelo of Virginia Beach, VA, Kelley Grenon and wife Kay of Troy, AL, Dustyn Grenon of New Orleans, LA, Patrick Grenon of Juneau, AK, Amanda Chipman of Tallahassee, FL; one sister, Ruth Smith and husband Harry of Leesburg, FL, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Roland T. and Kathleen Kelley of St. Petersburg, FL; six grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, February 22, 2018, at First Baptist Church in Bonifay, Florida with Rev. Shelly Chandler officiating, Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.