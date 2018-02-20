Thompson obit

Buford L. Thompson, age 91 of Alford, FL passed from this life on Sunday, February 18, 2018. He was born on February 18, 1927 in Alford, FL to the late Benjamin B. Thompson and Lucinnie (Kent) Thompson.

Buford is a lifelong resident of the Jackson County area and served in the United States Army.

He is preceded in death by one son, Buford L. Thompson Jr.

Survivors include, one son, Benny Thompson and wife Melody of Southport, FL, two daughters, Lucy Hoelzer of Panama City, FL, Voncile Kent and husband Armond of Lynn Haven, FL, 13 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 10 great great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at 1:00 P.M. at Brown funeral Home with Willie Melvin officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to funeral service. Interment will follow at the Salem Freewill Baptist Cemetery with Brown Funeral Home directing. Family specifically request that in lieu of flowers donations be made any charity.

Friends and family may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.