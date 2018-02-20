Frizzell obit

Mr. Richard Dean Frizzell, age 82, of Milton, Florida passed away February 18, 2018 at Covenant Hospice West Florida Hospital in Pensacola, Florida. He was born June 19, 1935 in Columbus, Kentucky to the late Willie B. Frizzell and Bennie Mae Harp Frizzell.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Frizzell was preceded in death by his wife, Gerrell Frizzell and one son, Richard Frizzell.

Mr. Frizzell is survived by one daughter, Debbie Lamb and husband Ronnie of Milton, FL; two sons, Joe Jackson and wife Mary of Pace, FL and Rory Frizzell and wife Debbie of Lutz, FL; four grandchildren, Jason Lamb, Joshua Lamb, Amanda Roach, Daniel Jackson; two great-grandchildren, Danielle Jackson and Kourtney Smith.

A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, February 21, 2018, at Bethlehem Methodist Church in Bonifay, FL with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Memorialization will be by cremation.