Burke obit

James E. Burke, age 82 of Bonifay, passed from this life on February 18, 2018 at his residence.

James was born on December 23, 1935 in Coffee County, Alabama to the late Chole and Willie (Bullard) Burke. He served in the United States Army and worked in the auto parts industry upon leaving the military. James enjoyed spending time in the outdoors fishing and hunting, and he especially loved his Subway sandwiches.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wives: Karen May Burke and Pansy May Burke; brother: Gene Burke.

He is survived by his daughter: Deborah Clemons of Bonifay, Florida; brother: Earl Burke of Altha, Florida; grandchildren: Jonathan Chevy Cobb, Karen Kathrine Cobb; great grandchildren: Kassy Renee Cobb, Kristopher Cobb.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.