Wilson obit

Johnnie Mae (Anderson) Wilson, age 72, of DeFuniak, FL, passed from this life on Saturday, February 17, 2018. She was born on August 13, 1945 in Bay County, FL, to the late John Daniel Anderson and Della Mae (Hardin) Anderson.

Johnnie Mae is preceded in death by both parents, and husband Hutch C. Wilson.

She is survived by: her sons, Christopher Reddic Robbins of Westville, FL and Kelvin Allen Robbins and wife Marsha of Panacea, FL; daughter, Barbara Michelle Nazaruk and husband Bill of Panama City, FL; sisters: Margrette Robbins of Crawfordville, FL, and Nell Tipton of Columbus, MS; eight grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held Friday, February 23, 2018 at 3:30 P.M. in the Brown Funeral Home Chapel, with the viewing 1 hour prior. Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.