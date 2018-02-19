Reynolds obit

Ray Reynolds departed from his earthly life on Saturday, February 17, 2018, surrounded by family in Chipley, Florida. Ray was born on September 27, 1954, in Chipley, Florida to Willie Thomas and Bell (Hughes) Reynolds.

Ray is predeceased by both parents; brothers: Shannon Reynolds, Lloyd Reynolds, John C. Reynolds, and Arlis Reynolds; and sisters: Annie Reynolds, and Vivian Ruth Reynolds.

Survivors include: spouse, Barbara (Beech) Reynolds; son, Shannon Reynolds and wife Charity; daughters: Sherry Stringer and husband Jonathan, and Samantha Reynolds; brothers: Willie T. Reynolds Jr., Kenneth E. Reynolds, and Winston H. Reynolds; sisters: Ruby Stefko, Missy Odom, Lahrue Sachon, Rachel Reynolds, and Martha Davis; and grandchildren: Cherokee Reynolds, Cheyanne Reynolds, Savannah Reynolds, Mahayla Reynolds, Allysa Stringer, Dakota Stringer, Skylor Reynolds, and Seth Reynolds, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorialization by cremation. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.