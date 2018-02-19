Mildred “Sands” Long, age 79, passed from this life Friday, February 16, 2018 at Northwest Florida Community Hospital.

She was born in Moniac, Georgia on December 23, 1938 to James and Fannie “Crawford” Sands. Mildred worked as a bus driver for the Washington County School Board and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Chipley.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, N.L. Long.

Mildred is survived by her two sons: Jeff and Wendy Long of Melbourne, FL and Greg Long of Chipley, FL; two daughters: Cindy Yeager of Panama City, FL and Carol Koch and husband Billy of Chipley, FL; 14 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 11:00A.M., Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at Brown Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mike Orr, Rev. Dallas Pettis, and Rev. Shane Martin officiating. Interment will follow in the Poplar Head Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.