Laramore obit

Nellie Wreath Laramore, 81, of Marianna passed away Saturday, February 17, 2018 at Jackson Hospital.

Mrs. Laramore was born in Grangerburg, AL to James and Rilia Granger Christmas on March 5, 1936 and had resided in Jackson County for a number of years. She was married to Oliver J. Moses, a veteran from the Korean War, who proceeded her in death in 1961. Nellie lovingly raised Oliver Gene and Cindy in Marianna.

Survivors include: her son Oliver Gene Moses and wife, Vickie of Marianna; daughter, Cindy Burns and husband, John of Marianna; five grandchildren, six great grandchildren and other loving family members.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with Pastor Alan Biggs officiating. Interment will follow in Antioch Assembly of God Church Cemetery in Grangerburg, AL with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of services, Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.