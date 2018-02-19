Faison obit

Mr. Joey Maxwell Faison, age 55, of Westville, Florida passed away February 15, 2018 at his home. He was born September 23, 1962 in DeFuniak Springs, Florida.

Joey was preceded in death by his father, Leon Maxwell Faison; his mother, Carrie Verlon Peterson Faison Weeks; one brother, Sammy Weeks; paternal grandparents, Lonnie and Jewel Faison; maternal grandparents, Athan and Ethelle Peterson; step-grandparents, Malgram and Cora Weeks; one aunt, Sara Peterson; three uncles, Gene Faison, Doc Faison and Charles Faison.

Joey is survived by his father, Lonnie Weeks of Westville, FL; one sister, Cindy Clements and husband Terry of Dothan, AL; three nieces, Mindy Clements, Taryn Young and Casey Clements; three great-nephews, Braylen, Trent and Cruz; five aunts, Phyllis Brown, Janet Cook and husband, Edward, Sandra Peterson, Yvonne Faison and Linda Faison; one uncle, Drexel Peterson; several cousins.

Funeral services were held 11:00 AM Monday, February 19, 2018, at Cedar Springs Assembly of God Church with Rev. Adam Peterson and Rev. Roger Dale Hagan officiating. Interment followed in the Oak Grove Church Cemetery in Walton County with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family received friends one hour prior to the service.