Chipola Homecoming Court

Madison Kincaid was crowned Chipola College Homecoming Queen, and Tyre Myrick was crowned Mr. Chipola on Feb. 17.

Members of the Homecoming Court are, from left: sophomore Grace Wester of Grand Ridge, sophomore Destin Dawson of Dothan, sophomore Cristina Ramirez of Graceville, sophomore Jack Craven of Marianna, Homecoming Queen Madison Kincaid of Marianna, Mr. Chipola Tyre Myrick of Graceville, freshman Bailey Foxworth of Bonifay, freshman Brock Harris of Bonifay, freshman Tazjhani Baker of Marianna and freshman Cameron Williams of Malone.