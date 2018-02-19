Baxley obit

Travis Myerl Baxley departed from his earthly life on Thursday, February 8, 2018 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Alabama. Travis was born on July 24, 1975 in Bonifay, Florida to Rex and Mittie Myerl “Matthews” Baxley.

Travis is predeceased by both parents.

Survivors include: spouse, Dana Baxley; son, Travis Myerl Baxley; daughters: Monique Baxley, Angelica Baxley, Brianna Baxley, and Tara Baxley; brothers: Danny Baxley and wife (Monica), and Rex Baxley; and his sister, Jennifer Huffman and husband (Charles).

Memorialization by cremation. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.