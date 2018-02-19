Barnes obit

Rebecca “Becky” Ryken Barnes, 56 of Cottondale, FL passed away Saturday, February 17, 2018.

Born in Des Moines, Iowa, Becky was a graduate of Graceville High School, Class of 1979. Becky collected pigs and loved going to flea markets and yard sales. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Graceville.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at the First Baptist Church in Graceville, with Revs. Tom Anderson and David Eldridge officiating. Burial will follow in New Hope Assembly of God Cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

Family will receive friends at the church Tuesday, 1 p.m. until time of service.

Flowers accepted or family request those wishing to make memorials to Potter’s House of Prayer 3064 Russ Road Marianna, Florida 32446.

Predeceased by her father, Robert “Bob” Ryken.

Survived by her husband Roger Barnes, Kynesville, FL; mother, Shirley Ryken, Graceville; two sons Robert K. (Misty) Waldron, Bonifay, FL, Cory A. (Terri) Waldron, Graceville; grandchildren T.J. Waldron, Arabella Waldron, Stella Waldron, Brock Waldron; two brothers David Ryken, Purvis, MS, Johnny (Alesia) Ryken, Noma, FL; two uncles, Robert Earl (Barbara) Payne, Marianna, FL, Edward Ryken, CO, two aunts Esther Kennis, MO, Genevieve Baird, IA; several nieces, nephews and cousins.