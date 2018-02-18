Seddon obit

Barbara “Bobbi” Seddon, 85 of Graceville, FL went home to be with the Lord, Thursday, February 15, 2018.

Ms. Bobbi loved the Lord with all her heart. She and Mr. George were passionate about missions and were able to travel and share the Gospel on many mission trips. She was a member of Carmel Assembly of God Church where she was very involved. During the fall, Mexico Beach was their second home. Powdered doughnuts and coffee at sunset was a tradition known and shared by family and friends. Another passion was watching her grandchildren play sports. Mymommie, as they called her, could always be heard cheering them on from Little League to college play. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She will be truly missed.

Celebration of her life will be 10 a.m., Thursday, February 22, 2018 at Carmel Assembly of God Church with Rev. Jerry Moore officiating, James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

Predeceased by her parents, George and Cumi Sanders, husband George Seddon, Sr., son George Seddon, Jr., two sisters Ruth Sanders and Pat Miller.

Survived by three children Anita (David) Rhoads, Anderson, SC, Susan (Matt) McIntosh, Amy (Terrell) Miller, Graceville; daughter-in-law LaVonda Seddon, Calhoun, GA; ten grandchildren Candace (Todd) Owens, Sarah (Kyle) Bolt, Emily (David) Walker, Anderson, SC, Megan Seddon, Columbia, SC, George Seddon, III, Calhoun, GA, Seth (Mallory) Gay, Chipley, FL, Kelli (Evan) Messer, Brooke McIntosh, Graceville, Austin (Kaycie) Miller, Ocala, FL, Eli (Railey) Miller, Graceville; eleven great- grandchildren Madelynn, Carson, Tyler, Sydney, Katelyn, Claire, Logan, Lydia, Brayden, Brantley, Bryce; brother George (Ann), Sanders, Pensacola, FL, two sisters-in-law Marge (Jack) Bollinger, Peoria, IL, Linda (Don) Upton, Springfield, MO; a host of nieces and nephews.