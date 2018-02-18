Harmon obit

Mr., Rasheem Ferinando Harmon, of Chipley, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 15, 2018 in the UF Health Shands Hospital of Gainesville, Florida. He was 42 years old.

Rasheem was born on September 23, 1975 to Florence (Brown) Harmon and the late Joseph Harmon in Bonifay, Florida. He was a member of the Christian Fellowship Center of Chipley, Florida.

He leaves to cherish his memories his loving mother: Florence Harmon of Chipley, Florida; sweet daughter: Ka’Nia Harmon of Sunny Hills, Florida; beloved companion: Michelle Cutler of Sunny Hills, Florida; sister: La’Toya Harmon of Chipley, Florida; brother: Cory Harmon (Danielle) of Milton, Florida; along with a large host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A Celebration of Rasheem’s Life will take place 11 AM CST, Monday, February 19, 2018 from the sacred grounds of the St. Joseph Cemetery of Chipley, Florida with Rev. Isaac Harmon, officiating. Committal Service will follow immediately following the Celebration with Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing.

A public viewing will be held on Sunday, February 18, 2018 from 11 AM until 9 PM CST in the Chapel of Cooper Funeral Home.