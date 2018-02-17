WCSO visits schools

Sheriff Crews and deputies have been spotted at the elementary schools in the last few days. As this has seemed to cause some concern for parents, Sheriff Crews would like to express he is only there to see and spend time with the children and most certainly did not mean to cause any alarm.

“We are asking parents to not be alarmed when seeing Law Enforcement at any of our schools,” says Sheriff Kevin Crews. “Our children are our greatest treasures and their safety is our number one priority. It is critical that our children know we are there for them in whatever way they need us. They need to know that we are approachable and that they should never be frightened by our presence.”

Sheriff Crews and WCSO deputies are regularly participating in events or stopping by the schools and will continue to do this as often as possible.