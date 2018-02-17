Teen arrested after firing gun during fight

A Washington County teen has been arrested after firing a gun during a physical altercation.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a report alleging that a Vernon High School student fired a gun during a fight that took place in the middle of Hicks Lake Road Wednesday afternoon.

During the investigation, WCSO learned that 18-year-old Richard Parsons of Chipley, passed another teen while driving on Holmes Valley Road. Parsons then turned around and followed the other party until they stopped on Hicks Lake Road. As both parties exited their vehicles Parsons fired the gun once and a physical altercation ensued.

Parsons was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

“This could have easily ended in devastation for everyone involved, says Sheriff Crews. “These young men could have both lost their lives over nonsense. This behavior is not going to be tolerated in Washington County.”

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.