Sweeney obit

Mr. Curtis James Sweeney, age 95, of Bonifay, Florida passed away February 16, 2018 at his home.

He was born May 11, 1922 in Roanoke, Virginia to the late James Charles Sweeney and Annie Laura Holloway Sweeney.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Sweeney was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jane Bane Sweeney; three daughters, Judy Mercer, Minnie Wykel and Filemani Caruso; one son, Gary Sweeney; two sister, Ruby Williamson and Viola Jenkins.

Mr. Sweeney is survived by three sons, John J. Sweeney, Sr. and wife Paulette of Bonifay, FL, Stephen J. Sweeney of St. Petersburg, FL and Curtis W. Sweeney of Germantown, OH; three brothers, Randolf Sweeney, Roy Sweeney and Calvin Sweeney all of Roanoke, VA; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.