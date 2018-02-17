James Walter Cook, Jr., 64, of Bascom, died Thursday, February 15, 2018 at Jackson Hospital.

James was born May 28, 1953 in Donalsonville, GA to the late James and Frances Lynn Cook. He served 13 years in the United States Army and after returning home, he was a Heating and Cooling Technician. James enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Frances Lynn Cook along with one brother, Hubert.

James is survived by his son, Jamie Curtis Howell and wife, Kimberly of Donalsonville, GA; brother, Bobby Cook and wife, Faye of Bascom; sister, Jean Hargrove of Cottondale; grandchildren, Emily, Maddy, Makenna, and Logan along with a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday, February 19, 2018 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel. Interment will be in the family cemetery at 5041 Liberty Hill Rd. Bascom, Fl., 32423, James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to funeral services at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.