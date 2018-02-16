VHS basketball

The Vernon Yellow Jackets entered their District Tournament game Friday night against top seeded Blountstown hoping to pull off an upset. The Yellow Jackets were able to get off to an early lead thanks to Jamar Massaline’s 10 first quarter points and led at the end of the first quarter 16-7. Vernon, however, was not able to hold off Blountstown in the second period as the Tigers put up 24 points to take a 31-22 halftime lead. Vernon was able to cut Blountstown’s lead to five points in the third quarter but was not able to get any closer. Vernon ends its season with a record of 18-9. Jamar Massaline led the Yellow Jackets with a season high 17 points. Matt Isenhoff scored 8 points; Canaan McDonald scored 5 points; Chris Williams scored 4 points; and Caeden McDonald scored 2 points.

