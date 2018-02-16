U.S. Military Service Academy Day

WASHINGTON, DC – Dr. Neal Dunn (FL-02) has announced he is hosting a United States Military Service Academy Day for students in Florida’s Second Congressional District. Informational sessions will be held in Columbia, Leon, and Bay counties on March 10th. High school and eighth grade students who are interested in attending a service academy are invited to come, along with their parents.

Dr. Dunn has invited representatives from the U.S. Military Academy (West Point), as well as the Air Force, Coast Guard, Merchant Marine, and Naval academies to attend. Students will have the opportunity to meet with Cadets, Midshipmen, and ROTC staff. The academy appointment process will be explained. This is an excellent opportunity for high school students to explore the many different higher education choices.

No RSVP is required.

For more information please contact Craig Deatherage at Craig.Deatherage@mail.house.gov or call 850-891-8610.

Columbia County

Date: Saturday, March 10, 2018

Time: 9:00AM-11:00AM ET

Location: Florida Gateway College, 149 SE College Place, Lake City, FL

Leon County

Date: Saturday, March 10, 2018

Time: 2:00PM-4:00PM ET

Location: Tallahassee City Hall, 300 South Adams Drive, Tallahassee, FL

Bay County

Date: Saturday, March 10, 2018

Time: 6:30PM-8:30PM CT

Location: Bland Conference Center, FSU-PC, Collegiate Drive, Panama City, FL