Nelms obit

Mrs. Tennie “Granny” Nelms, age 76, of Bonifay, died on Thursday, February 8, 2018, at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Alabama.

She was a wonderful mother, wife, grandmother. She was met by Jesus, her former husband Pete Goodwin and her parents Enoch Murray and Emma Byrd Murray.

She was survived by her husband of 11 years William “Duck” Nelms, children David Goodwin and wife Charlotte, Barry Goodwin and wife Debbie and Loretta Howard and husband Jerry, grandchildren Rodney Yaden, Darlene Harris, Mickey Goodwin, Michael Goodwin, Stephen Goodwin, Rebecca Bolin, Kevin Napper, Stacey Mclendon, Kaylee Vurdick, numerous great grandchildren and great great children.

She was loved by all that met her.

Memorialization by cremation with Sims Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.