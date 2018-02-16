Chipola College news

CHIPOLA’S ‘LITTLE MERMAID’ TICKETS ON SALE

MARIANNA—Tickets are going quickly for the Chipola College Theater production of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” which runs March. 1-4. The show plays nightly at 7 p.m. with a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee.

Tickets—$10 for adults and $6 for ages 18 and under—go on sale to the general public on Feb. 14.

Members of the ACT Fund are invited to a Meet the Mermaids reception before the Thursday, March 1 show, at 5:30 p.m. Guests are invited to bring a camera and have photos with the mermaids. There is still time to join the ACT Fund to enjoy this unique opportunity. ACT Fund memberships may be purchased now at the Box Office or online at www.chipola.edu/boxoffice.

A Dinner Theatre for all patrons is Friday, March 2, at 5:30 p.m. Limited seating is available by reservation only by Feb. 26. Tickets (including dinner and show) – $20 – are available at the Box Office.

Chipola Theater Director Charles Sirmon cast the following actors in the show: Bailey Foxworth as Ariel, Brock Harris as Prince Eric, Destin Dawson as Grimsby, Chandler King as Flounder, Mary Keyton as Scuttle, Daniel Covington as King Triton, Anthony Severson as Sebastian, Tinsley Hodges as Flotsam, Nina Boyd as Jetsam, Landry Tharp as Ursula, Sarah Liffick as Carlotta and Caroline King as Maid. The MerSisters are: Sydney Cobb, Meghan Basford, Dianna Floyd, Olivia Wester, Karissa Mercer and Grace Wester. The Ensemble includes: Brandon Washington, Kane Keefer, Willa Wester, Irene Muriz and Jessica Kaiser.

For more information, contact the Box Office at 718-2420 orwww.chipola.edu/boxoffice. Visit the Chipola Theatre at www.facebook.com or www.chipola.edu/theatre.

CHIPOLA FALL DEAN’S LIST ANNOUNCED

MARIANNA—A total of 335 students made the Chipola College Dean’s List for academic achievement during the Fall Semester 2017.

To be placed on the Dean’s List, a student must take 12 or more semester hours of courses and make an average of 3.25 (B+) to 4.0 (A) in all courses.

Students who made perfect averages of 4.0—straight A’s—and their hometowns are:

Alford—Alyssa Cowart, William Singleton.

Altha—Kathrine Alderman, Christian Bay, Breeanna Bennett, Steven Cherry, Claudia Griswell, Meshae Hall, Melody Holt, Malac Johnson, Shad Johnson, Charlie McNew, Sawyer O’Bryan, Caylynn Reeder.

Blountstown—Hayden White, Citlali Gutierrez, Jennifer Snowden, Lana Wood, Heather Yoder, Anna Gillis.

Bonifay—Brionna Arrant, Fallon Braxton, Chandra Cooper, Michelle Dampier, Jamie Dean, Kendal Guthrie, Brock Harris, Cheyenne Mayo, Kendra Moses, Austin Pauley, Jennifer Raley, Melea Smith, Martina Steverson, Kelsey Stewart, Isabella Wilson.

Bristol—Jonathan Hall, Amber Revell.

Cambellton—Hannah White.

Chipley—Carol Boswell, Kellie Coatney, Cameron Goff, Celina Jones, Mackenzie Miles, Whitley Pettis, Austin Sapp, Ansleigh Walters, Kathleen Weber.

Cottondale—Chandler Braxton, Jenna Cartwright, Brendon Hales, Kennedy Harris, Kevin Tharp.

Graceville—Dustin Evans, Kelli Messer, Sara Smith, Shyaire Smith, Samantha Snell, Garrett Steverson, John Watford.

Grand Ridge—Anthony Kenner, Allie McCord.

Greenwood—Caroline Gilley, John Gullett, Tamarique Jones.

Hosford—Ann Brown, Bailey Singletary.

Kinard—Jessie West.

Malone—James Calloway, Courtney Harrell, Joseph Land.

Marianna—Emma Andem, Tanner Andress, Rachel Berbert, Gavin Calloway, Jack Craven, Katie Everett, Kaitlyn Foster, Ezekiel Hardy, Maxwell Harrell, Nakeysha Holden, Hunter Hutton, Madison Kincaid, Chelsea Kuhajda, Derek Lipford, Mary Mason, Keionna Mitchell, Shawn Palmer, Mathew Pelham, Ryan Reed, Thomas Rudolph, Valerie Sims, Daniel Tillman, Tanner Turnmire, Jackson Van Huss, Luke Weaver, Cheyenne Welch, Sarah Yoder, Michael Young.

Sneads—Garrett McDaniel, Caleb Reed.

Westville—Jacob Sumner, Cassidy Trammell.

Out of District—Savannah Shelley of Ashford, Ala., Kadrian Russ of Buford, Ga., Shaela Gardner of Cordova, Tenn., Jody Eslinger of Cottonwood, Ala., James Ervin and Erin Hindle of Crawfordville, Payton Kirkland of Dothan, Ala., Candela Figueroa of Entre Rios, Argentina, Melany Sheldon of Garbagnate Milanese, Italy, Alexis Grampp of Harrison, Tenn., Krystal Goodman of Long Beach, Miss., Savannah Chorn and Amy Woodham of Slocomb, Ala., Nicholas Jensen of Southport, Nana Sule of Strt, Asokoro, Nigeria, Adrian Johnson Cruz, Michael McConchie and Alex Speights of Tallahassee, Trevor Holloway of Venice.

Students who earned grade point averages ranging from 3.25(B+) to 3.99 (A) and their hometowns are:

Alford—Crystal Bennett, Joanie Fox, Laramie Pooser.

Altha—Jerry Brown, Ciara Davis, Brandee Eady, Brian Gay, Deborah Graham, Jenny Liffick, Sarah Liffick, Rachel Margrill, Morgan Roberts, Sebastian Skidmore.

Bascom—Elijah Conrad, Shanice Galvin.

Blounstown—Hannah Bryant, Katherine Detweiler, Tyler Hill, Jessica Metcalf, Colton Purvis, Brittnay Smith, Jack Weiler, Kristi Yoder.

Bonifay—Alexis Bradley, Hannah Copeland, Holly Corne, Bailey Foxworth, David Guthrie, Haley Helms, Savannah Messer, Cameron Moore, Mollie Niemi, Spencer Prescott, Kayla Purkey, Kassidy Raley, Kayleb Shaw, Toni Stewart, Sierra Taylor, Matthew Thomley, Jessica Vergara, Sarah Vickery, Allison Williams, Joseph Young.

Bristol—Allison Myers and Hannah Sansom.

Campbellton—Nakia Donald and Ashley Wesley.

Carryville—Michala French and Whitney White.

Chipley—Richard Adkison, Kloe Brewer, Hannah Coleman, Kaylee Finch, Mattea Harbour, Lauryl Hinson, Paxton Jensen, Alexandra Kellner, Cierra Mayo, Brooke McGowin, Lindsay Miller, Ainsley Novonglosky, Seth Pemberton, Spencer Potter, Caleb Rogers, Shane Sapp, Colby Williams.

Clarksville—William Woodham.

Cottondale—Richard Adderson, Brittany Dominguez, Tiffany Franklin, Allie Hinson, Bethany Horton, Madison Kent, Kaula Maciejko, Katelyn McBride, Alexis Parish, Kylee Rhodes, Brittney Shores, Thomas Jordan Strader, Silas Swint, Erin Wright.

Cypress—Adin Domen and Mara Elmore.

Graceville—Daniel Berry, Clark Dohrenwend, Caitlin Granger, Korbin Haller, Colby Hargrove, Evan Haser, Anthony Horton, Bethany Kerr, Brady Powell, Lauryn Smith, William Sorrells, Foster Wertenberger, Zachary Williams.

Grand Ridge—Dustin Alexander, Allison Brown, To Anh Darbyshire, Mackenzie Davis, Ashlyn Harris, Christopher Johnson, Jade Mullinax, Hillary Oliver, Abigail Rogers, Isabelle Wester, Amber Wester-Johnson.

Greenwood—Walter Caldwell, Savana Carter, Kendra Clayton, Karissa Mercer, Benjamin Monroy, Noah Roberts, Jackira Saffold, Yakira Taylor.

Kinard—Holley Bailey.

Malone—Murphy Doelman and Jamison Floyd.

Marianna—Garrett Ames, Ronald Angerbrandt, Dakota Baggett, Paul Bamberg, Marcus Bishop, Chloe Bruner, Brandon Burch, Brittany Carr, Natalie Cornwell, Kyle Cumbie, Candace Cunningham, Monica Edmondson, Rebecca Hagerty, Kaytlin Harris, Joshua Hess, Brian Heward, Austin Hunter, Sydney Jansen, Tessa Jurgonski, Garrett Kilpatrick, Matthew Lent, Daniel Lewis, Jarrod Love-McFrederick, Sadie Mayo, Jessica McCardle, Leonard McCroan, Kayla McDonald, Bradly Middleton, Dietrich Myers, Kalvin Peterson, Jay Phelps, Alexis Pueschel, Ryan Redfern, James Reiff, Chase Roberts, Matthew Shouse, Scott Smith, Emily Stone, Ethan Strickland, Matthew Suggs, Cora Ann Thomas, Zachary Trotman, Brandon Tyus, Mykelle Walker, Joshua Wynn.

Ponce De Leon—Alex Pate.

Sneads—Margaret Aaron, Lana Barfield, Kayla Edwards, Alexis Hall, Sierra McNeil, Jacob Roberts, Jared Robinson.

Vernon—Andrew Smith and Clayton Taylor.

Wausau—Cora Dee Owens.

Westville—Victoria Benton, Kaitlyn Carroll, Christian Frutos-Creamer, Jessica Thomas, Mallory Vann.

Out of District—Tiffany McAdams, Jacea McWaters, Hannah Shirah ofAshford, Ala., Allison Cort of Chattahoochee, Victor Spooner of Colquitt, Ga.,Alexander Webb of Columbia, Tenn., Ansley Carter of Cottonwood, Ala., Barbara Woll of Curitiba PARANA, Brasil, Robin Beck of DeSoto, Tex., Dellon Barber ofDonalsonville, Ga., Lauren Golden, Dazia Jett, Mary Keyton of Dothan, Ala.,Connor Kehl of Eden Prairie, Minn., Ally Williams of Havana, Mary Stefanelli ofLamont, Adrian Myers of Lancaster, Pa., Tobias Howard of Lithonia, Ga., Lacey Sanders of Magnolia, Tex., William Sierra of Montreal, Ca., Devante Carter of Newport News, Va., Nicholas Marrero of Oldsmar, Gabriella Williams of Oviedo, Landry Tharp of Ozark, Ala., Shital Patel of Panama City, Shiree Grinrod of Panama City Beach, Casey Farrow of Parrish, Francisco Urbaez of Antigua, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Morgan McCullough of Seattle, Wash., Zachary Chorn and Mary Sasser of Slocomb, Ala., Weston Bizzle of Somerville, Tenn., Bon Clarke and Chad Treadwell of Tallahassee and Carlyn Sloat of Telogia.

CHIPOLA BRAIN BOWL WINS REGIONAL, ADVANCES TO STATE

The Chipola College Brain Bowl Blue team won the Panhandle Regional finishing 5-0. Chipola Gold placed second with a 3-2 record.

Chipola Blue (A) and Chipola Gold (B) both advance to the FCSAA State Tournament to be held at Chipola College on March 16-17. Chipola will be vying for its eighth state championship.

The top two teams from each of the four regions (Panhandle, East Central, West Central, and South) automatically advance to the state tournament. Two wildcard bids are granted based on overall stats. Florida Gateway and Santa Fe will represent the East Central. Broward A and Broward B will represent the Southern Region. Gulf Coast and Tallahassee earned the Wild Card bids.

Chipola Blue team members are: Hunter Davis, Katie Everett, Alex Tharp and Garrett McDaniel. Chipola Gold team members are: Hayden Church, Mathew Pelham, Michael Young and Caroline Gilley.

Seven Chipola players finished among the top performers in individual scoring: Hunter Davis (1st), Katie Everett (3rd), Hayden Church (5th), Alex Tharp (6th), Matthew Pelham (7th), Garrett McDaniel (8th) and Michael Young (11th).

Chipola Brain Bowl coaches are Stan Young, Assistant Professor of Mathematics, and volunteer assistant coach Dr. Robert Dunkle.

IDENTITY THEFT SEMINAR IS FEB. 27 AT CHIPOLA

MARIANNA—The Chipola College Social and Behavioral Sciences Department will host a Financial Literacy Seminar, Tuesday, Feb. 27, at 10:30 a.m. (CST), in the Chipola Cultural Center.

Chuck Hudson, Jackson County Executive of First Commerce Credit Union, is the guest speaker. The workshop will cover identity theft protection, budgeting and other personal finance topics.

All students, employees and interested persons are invited to learn about personal finance and to enjoy refreshments and door prizes.

For information, call 850-718-2319.

CHIPOLA THEATRE RECOGNIZED BY FCSAA

The Florida College System Activities Association recently recognized Chipola College Theatre for the Fall production of The Female Odd Couple. The FCSAA respondent said, “FCSAA pins were awarded for high honors to the two student actors who did much of the heavy-lifting in driving the story and managing the hilarity: Ashleigh Braswell and Mary Keyton.”

Chipola Theatre will present The Little Mermaid, March 1-4.

CHIPOLA TO HOST NORTHWEST FOR HOMECOMING, FEB. 17

MARIANNA—Both Chipola College basketball teams host Northwest, Saturday, Feb. 17, for Homecoming in the Milton Johnson Center. The women’s game begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by the men’s game at 7:30 p.m.

Chipola President Dr. Sarah Clemmons invites all alumni to a reception in the Ronnie Myers Hospitality Room beginning at 6 p.m. All former Homecoming queens and Mr. Chipola winners are invited to attend the games and be recognized. The 2018 Homecoming Court will be presented—and the new queen and Mr. Chipola crowned—during halftime of the men’s game.

A lucky fan will have the chance to shoot a half-court shot to win a flat screen TV from Badcock and More of Graceville.

The sixth-ranked Indians (17-7, 5-4) lost a close 87-78 battle with Tallahassee on Feb. 13. Chipola scored an 89-65 win over Gulf Coast on Feb. 7. TJ Howard led Chipola with 21 points. Shamarkus Kennedy had 18 points and 9 rebounds. Yuat Alok had 13 points and 6 rebounds. Brandon Mahan added 12.

The top two teams in the conference earn a spot in the State Tournament, March 7-10 in Ocala. The conference standings as of Feb. 14, are: Northwest 8-1, Chipola 5-4, Pensacola 5-4, Tallahassee 4-6, and Gulf Coast 1-8.

Chipola suffered a tough home loss to Pensacola 71-61 on Feb. 3. Howard led with 22 points. CJ Williamson had 10 points. The Indians suffered a close 85-79 loss to Northwest on Jan. 31.

The Indians beat Tallahassee 87-66 on Jan. 23. Howard led Chipola with 20 points. Williamson scored 16 points. Kennedy scored 15. Keishawn Brewton scored 11. Mahan added 10.

Chipola beat Gulf Coast 81-69 on Jan. 20. Kennedy led Chipola with 21 points, eight rebounds, four steals, and three blocks. TJ Howard led the Indians in scoring with 23 points. Mahan added in 16. CJ Wiliamson grabbed eight rebounds.

The Indians swamped Pensacola 68-49 on Jan. 18. Kennedy led Chipola with 14 points.

Chipola fell to Northwest, 85-73, on Jan. 13. Kennedy led the Indians with 20 points. Mahan scored 15 points and Yuat Alok grabbed 10 rebounds.

The Indians won their conference opener at Tallahassee (87-71) on Jan. 9.

The Lady Indians (13-10, 2-6) lost to Tallahassee 87-66 on Feb. 13. Chipola fell to Gulf Coast 87-51 on Feb. 7. Endia Jones led Chipola with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

As of Feb. 14, the Conference standings are: Gulf Coast (8-1), Northwest (7-2), Tallahassee (5-5), Chipola (2-7) and Pensacola (1-8). The top two teams in the league make the state tournament.

Chipola scored a 70-53 win over Pensacola on Feb. 3. Namiko Adams led Chipola with 16 points. Endia Jones scored 12 points and pulled down 12 rebounds. Kiana Coomber had 13 points, but left the game with a season-ending knee injury. Lyric Turner added 12.

The Lady Indians fell to Northwest 71-61 loss to Northwest on Jan. 31.

Chipola lost to Tallahassee 70-69 on Jan. 23. Courtajia Sanders led Chipola with 24 points. Valerie Nesbitt had 12 points. Tyra Johnson added 11.

The Lady Indians beat top-ranked Gulf Coast 64-60 on Jan. 20. Johnson led Chipola with 19 points. Nesbitt added 16 points. Lawrencia Moten led in rebounds with eight.

Chipola fell to Pensacola 80-70 on Jan. 18. Chipola lost a tough-fought (53-51) game with Northwest on Jan. 13. Sanders and Namiko Adams led Chipola in scoring with 11 points each. Nesbitt added in 10 points and five steals.

The Lady Indians suffered a 93-72 loss at Tallahassee on Jan. 9. Sanders led Chipola with 32 points. Johnson had 20 points.

For the latest, visit www.chipolaathletics.com.