Eighteen students from Sneads High School took part in a charter bus tour to visit the Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine in Dothan, AL, and the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama plant in Montgomery on February 9. The trip was coordinated by local leaders from the education and business sectors, partnering their efforts to prepare our region’s students for future education and career paths.

In the summer of 2016, David Melvin, along with several local and state leaders, had the opportunity to take these same tours. David and Superintendent of Schools, Larry Moore, came away with a vision for our students. “The Hyundai plant and medical school tour far exceeded our group’s expectations. The experience was awesome and Superintendent Moore and I thought that Jackson County students should have an opportunity to go on the tour to inspire the students to “New Thinking New Possibilities”, stated David, quoting the Hyundai corporate slogan.

Also participating were Mickey Gilmore, Tiffany Garling and Gene Wright representing the Jackson County Economic Development Committee. “The JCEDC’s vision is to look at every opportunity – small to large – to increase the economic growth for all of Jackson County. The possibilities are unlimited,” stated Mickey, echoing the theme of New Thinking New Possibilities. County Commissioner, Jim Peacock, Director of Career and Adult Education, Phyllis Daniels, and Sneads High School Principal, Ron Mitchell, also accompanied the students on the trip.

Sneads High School senior, Autumn Pittman, reported to the County Commission at their regular meeting, that the trip was an inspiration to her and her classmates, and she expressed their gratitude to the sponsors.