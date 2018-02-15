The Chipley FFA Chapter will celebrate National FFA Week, Feb. 17-24. This FFA Week embraces more than 90 years of FFA traditions while looking forward to the organization’s future. More than 653,000 members will participate in National FFA Week activities at local, state and national levels. These members have a passion for agriculture.

Designated a national week in 1947, the week of George Washington’s birthday, National FFA Week runs from Saturday to Saturday and gives FFA members an opportunity to educate the public about agriculture. During the week, chapters conduct a variety of activities to help others in their school and community learn about FFA and agricultural education.