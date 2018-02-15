Bailey obit

Captain USMC retired Robert Harris Bailey, 76, of Malone, FL passed away Monday, February 12, 2018 at his residence.

Robert was born May 6, 1941 in Warren, OH and was the son of Mr. Robert C. and Mary Harris Bailey. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Robert joined the United States Marine Corps in May of 1960. He served three tours in the Vietnam War and retired following thirty years of service in 1991. In 1964-1966, while serving as an Embassy Guard in Argentine and Paraguay, he married his beloved wife of 53 years, Teresa. As an avid amateur radio enthusiast since his teens, his hobby became his job and joined the diplomatic telecommunications service for the U.S. Department of State. Returning to his residence in Oxford, AR, he worked for the Izard County Sheriff’s Office and the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mary Bailey and one daughter, Rebecca.

Survivors include his wife, Teresa of Malone; son, Robert and wife, Margie of Elizabeth City, NC; daughter, Robin and husband, Shawn Lasater of Pensacola, FL; son, Roger and wife, Hayley of Surprise, AZ; eleven grandchildren, three great grandchildren and numerous other family and friends.

Funeral services will be Friday, February 16, 2018 at 10 AM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Marianna with Bishop Mark Sims officiating. Interment will follow in Tallahassee National Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home, Maddox Chapel directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to funeral services at the church.