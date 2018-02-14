Wilson obit

Mrs. Fannie M. Wilson, of Chipley, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 8, 2018 in the Big Bend Hospice Center of Tallahassee, Florida. She was 70 years old.

Fannie was born on August 31, 1947 to the late Henry and Lena (McCloud) Boston in Chipley, Florida. She was a faithful member of the Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church of Chipley, Florida where she served on many auxiliaries beside her husband, the late Rev. Price Wilson, until her health started to fail her. Fannie was also a part of many different auxiliaries in the 2nd West Baptist Association as well as the State and National Baptist Association.

She leaves to cherish her memories three loving sons: Shuan Reed of Chipley, Florida, Gwuan Reed (Dr. Selina) of Tallahassee, Florida, and Chris Edwards (Yamina) of Athens, Greece; seven grandchildren: De’Quan, Sarah, and Matthias Reed, Kylan Swain, Chandeler Edwards, Noah Edwards, and Hannah Edwards; six step-children: Alice Loretta Harmon (Dr. Ira) of Jacksonville, Florida, Price Hugh Wilson (Ramona) of Pensacola, FL, Kathy Gail Wilson of Tallahassee, Florida, Marian Lanan Lewis (Thomas) of Canton, GA, Carol Lynn Williams (Ronnie) of Tampa Florida; and Kelvin Patrick Wilson (Candice) of Tallahassee, Florida; three sisters: Pearl McDonald (Charles), Jeanette McDonald (Roy), and Mary Campbell (Chester); two brothers: Willie Fred Boston (Ollie) and Jake Boston (Rhonda), all of Chipley, Florida; god-son: Brandon Biddle; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Fannie’s life will take place 11 AM CST, Saturday, February 17, 2018 from the sanctuary of the Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Rev. Tony Davis, Rev. L.V. Farmer, Rev. Cleve Wedderburn, Rev. Malcolm O. Nelson, Rev. Larry Brown, and Rev. Woodrow Wilson, officiating. Committal Service will follow in the Northside Cemetery of Chipley, Florida with Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The remains will lie in repose at the church 1hr prior to services on Saturday.