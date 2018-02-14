Upcoming workshop

Workshop: Raised Bed Gardening and Cooking with Herbs — Saturday, February 24, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Please join us for an informative workshop to learn about herb gardening in raised beds. You will learn about what herbs to grow in the spring garden, and how to care for them. Attendees will participate in a raised bed and cooking with herbs demonstration. Orange Hill Express will provide door prizes. This workshop will be held at the Orange Hill Express Store, 982 Orange Hill Road in Chipley, on Saturday, February 24, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Pre-registration required for count: contact Nikki or Cynthia at 850-638-6180 or email Matthew Orwat at mjorwat@ufl.edu.