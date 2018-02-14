Spring Rose Care Basics

Do you wonder what should be done to ensure a bountiful bloom on your roses this spring? Are you interested in growing roses but don’t know where to start. Well, the upcoming Rose Care Basics Workshop is for you.

On Saturday, March 10, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., UF/IFAS Extension Washington County will be providing a rose gardening workshop for gardeners across the Panhandle.

Many roses are hard to grow in the Florida Panhandle without investing considerable time and energy into spraying for insect and disease problems. This workshop will teach attendees how to select and sustainably grow roses adapted to the hot-humid conditions of the Southern Gulf Coast. There will be opportunities for outdoor learning and hands-on activities.

You will learn:

How to use dormant sprays

Prune and fertilize your roses to get them ready for the spring bloom

Fertilization to maximize bloom production and minimize waste

Irrigation techniques to reduce overall water use and disease problems

Cultivar selection to reduce disease incidence

The workshop will be held at the Washington County Agriculture Center, 1424 Jackson Avenue in Chipley, on Saturday, March 10, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The cost is $5, and refreshments will be served.

Pre-registration required for count: contact Nikki or Cynthia at 850-638-6180 or email Matthew Orwat at mjorwat@ufl.edu.