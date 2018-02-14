Dupree obit

Ernest Wayne Dupree, age 55 of Chipley, went home to be with the Lord on February 14, 2018.

Wayne was born on February 9, 1963 in Clewiston, Florida to Rev. Ernest and Shirley (Wiggins) Dupree. Wayne was known as someone who was very outgoing, having never met a stranger, and could certainly bring a smile to your face. He was a very gifted musician who could play just about any instrument and loved to sing while doing so. He also enjoyed spending time outdoors fishing and shooting his guns. He attended the Church of God of Prophecy in Chipley.

He is survived by his parents: Rev. Ernest and Shirley Dupree of Chipley, Florida; one sister: Sonja Rogers and fiancé Eric Keesee of Tallahassee, Florida; nephew: Brandon Dupree; niece: Miranda Cook; two great-nephews: Cooper Cook and Haven Dupree; one great-niece: Kennedy Nelson.

Funeral services will be held 2P.M. Friday, February 16, 2018 at the Church of God of Prophecy in Chipley, Florida with Bishop William C. Nester officiating. Interment will immediately follow in Glenwood Cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.