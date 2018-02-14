Cotton obit

Mrs. Jenell (McDougald) Cotton went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 8, 2018 in the Bay Medical Covenant Hospice of Panama City, Florida. She was 78 years old.

Jenell was born on November 27, 1939 to the late George and Lula (Graham) Lucas in Chipley, Florida. She was a faithful member of the 5th United Holiness Church in Chipley, Florida and was a retired Nursing Assistant.

She leaves to cherish her memories a devoted and loving daughter: Nannette Jackson of Chipley, Florida; a beloved granddaughter & her family: Brianna Jackson (fiancé, Jabari Gainer) and Princess Kamilah Gainer (great-granddaughter), all of Pensacola, Florida; three sisters-in-law: Argertha Works (Ransom), Dorothy Reaves, and Shirley Cotton; along with a large host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Jenell’s Life will take place 2 PM CST, Friday, February 16, 2018 from the sanctuary of the Yes Lord Deliverance Ministries of Chipley, Florida with Rev. Billy Wilson, officiating and Supt. David Woods, Pastor. Committal Service will follow in the Southside Cemetery of Chipley, Florida with the Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 15, 2018 from 6-8 PM CST from the sanctuary of the 5th United Holiness Church of Chipley, Florida.

The remains will lie in repose at the church 1hr prior to services on Saturday.