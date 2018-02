Chipley High School will be hosting their annual pre-season Baseball Classic Thursday afternoon, Feb. 15.

At 3:00 pm Chipley will host Vernon.

At 5:00 pm Vernon will play Cottondale.

At approximately 7:00 Chipley will entertain Cottondale.

Come out and enjoy some early season baseball while the weather is good and warm. Concessions will be available. Admission is $5.00.