VHS basketball

The Vernon Yellow Jackets advanced to the semi-final round of their 1A District 2 Tournament Tuesday night by defeating the Graceville Tigers 73-64.

Vernon will play top seeded Blountstown Friday night at 6:00 p.m.

Chris Williams led the Jackets in scoring with 20 points followed closely by Dyvion Bush with 19 points. Matt Isenhoff and Canaan McDonald also scored in double figures with 12 and 10 points. Jamar Massaline scored 6 points for the Jackets while Caeden McDonald and Maurice Hargrove scored 3 points each.

Graceville was led in scoring by Andre Brown with 17; Joell Green and Xavian Sorey with 16 each; Cyprian James scored 9 points; Darren Perry scored 4 points and Toddarius Olds scored 2 points.

With the win the Yellow Jackets’ record now stands at 18-8.