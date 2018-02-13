Students and teachers recognized at School Board

Vernon High School students who have been accepted to be published in the upcoming Creative Communications Poetry Anthology for grades 7-9 were recognized Monday night when the Washington County School Board met for their monthly meeting. They are among the top student authors in their age division across the country. Students include: Jada Brown, Brian Willis, Lancin Dybdal, John Skelton, Jakob Spence, Dalton Eastling, Christian York, Donaldson Campbell, Kearsten Delfo, Alyssia Rhodes, Samantha Moore, Cassidy Armbruster, Caeden McDonald, Dyvion Bush, Savanna Aulaumea, Zy’Quez Brown, Abby McCoy, Jillian Emrick-Wilson, Rae Wycuffs, Ethan Taylor, Elijah Burch, Madison Hunter, Azelette Sanders, Brookelyn Vaughn, Brock Hodges, Jacob Vaught, Mitchell Harmon.

Winners of the Martin L. King Essay Competition, January 2018, 8th Grade were also recognized: 1st Place, Trace Weaver, Roulhac Middle School; 2nd Place, Bryan Cooper, Roulhac Middle School; 3rd Place, Jasmine Gainey, Vernon Middle School.

Vernon High School Beta students were also recognized. Four students made it to the oral rounds of the quiz bowl competition, earning fourth place in the state: River Basinger, Austin Blaess, Lana Bush and Bailey Lunsford. River Basinger placed first in special talent. Austin Blaess placed first in social studies in his division.

The VFW recognized 2018 Teacher of the Year, Erin Harris (Kate M. Smith Elementary School) with a plaque. Harris introduced Shane Sapp and described a flag project her students had made for him. Sapp was a 10-year veteran as an infantry soldier stationed in Washington, Germany and Louisiana, 25 months deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan, and received multiple awards throughout time of service, including the Bronze Star with Valor for various actions during combat while deployed to Afghanistan.

District spelling bee winners were recognized: first place, Adriyanna White, RMS; second place, Jonei Gordon, VMS; third place, Nathan Hodges, VMS. RMS student Adriyanna White will represent Washington County School District at the Big Bend Regional Spelling Bee to be held Saturday, February 17, at the Aquilina Howell Student Services Center in Tallahassee.

The Washington County Chamber of Commerce recognized: Lenora Henderson (CHS), 2019 Teacher of the Year; Jessica Carter (CHS), 2018 Rookie Teacher of the Year; Jessica Vallejos (KMS), 2018 School-related Employee of the Year.

One South Bank recognized 2019 Teacher of the Year, Lenora Henderson (CHS).

The following consent items were approved.

payment of monthly bills; financial report and budget amendements

minutes

substitutes/volunteers

contract for services from Humber-Garaick Consulting Engineers

Washington County Chamber of Commerce membership dues

Food Service equipment purchase

contractual agreement between FPTC and GEO Group, Inc.

purchase order to Performance Matters

updates to FPTC student catalog/handbook

out of state travel for RMS, Delanie Pritchard 8th grade class to career fair in Dothan, AL

out of state travel for CHS baseball team to Dothan, AL

purchase order for Vertek Consulting

addition of behavior analyst position and addition of position to salary schedule

The following personnel items were approved.

District: 21st Century Community Learning Center instructional personnel; leave of absence for Tiffany McKinney; pay adjustment for Chelsea Carter

Chipley High School: employment of Ashlyn Jeffres; resignation of Ashlyn Jeffres

Florida Panhandle Technical College: employment of Rita Smalley; employment of Peter Roth; employment of Roland Beck; additions to adjunct faculty

Kate Smith Elementary: employment of Kacy Messer; out of field for Amy Thompson; out of field for Katie Jenkins; employment of Ashlyn Jefferies

Maintenance: employment of Charles Richmond; change of status to full time for Greg Mayo

Roulhac Middle School: transfer of Gina Carter; employment of Xaviera Henderson; employment of Cynthia Zabell; employment of Brandy McDonald

Transportation: leave of absence for Maria Williams

Vernon Elementary School: leave of absence for Genevelyn D. Peterson; employment of Tracy Whitehead

Vernon High School: resignation of Laurie Simmons; employment of Laurie Simmons; out of field for Laurie Simmons; employment of Ashley Jackson

Vernon Middle School: employment of Carol Boswell; employment of Kathleen Coleman