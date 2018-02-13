Purvis obit

Darwin Eugene “Gene” Purvis, 91, of Marianna died Tuesday, February 12, 2018 at his residence.

He was born in Chipley, June 24, 1926 to the late Gus and Grace Purvis. Gene served in the U S Navy, he lived most of his life in Marianna. On October 30, 1949, Gene married the love of his life, Polly Peacock Purvis. He was a landscaping contractor and owner of Purvis Nurseries and later retired as a backflow inspector for the City of Marianna Water works customers. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Marianna for more than 70 years, he was a Deacon Emeritus.

Gene is survived by his loving wife, Polly Purvis of Marianna; one son, Mark Purvis of Tallahassee; two daughters, Nena Dols and husband, Tom Asfor of Trabuco Canyon, California, Julia Purvis and husband, Donald Lenhan of Garland, Texas.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday, February 16, 2018 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with Rev. Paul Brooks officiating. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at Maddox Chapel.