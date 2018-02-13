Glaze obit

Rebecca Diane “Doodle” Glaze passed away on Saturday, February 10, 2018 at her home.

She was born on March 17, 1951, in Holt, Florida, but lived most of her life in Jackson County. She enjoyed fishing on the river, cooking for her family and friends, reading on the porch, and stoking a fire.

Diane is preceded in death by her parents, Raymond Holt and Perry Lee Skinner of Marianna; sisters, Annette Barber of Marianna, Florida, Delores Ratliff of Marianna, Florida; brothers, WC Holt of Zephyrhills, Florida, and Vernon Holt of Jacksonville, Florida.

She is survived by her daughter, Stacy Davis and husband, Scott; two sons, Kindall Torbett and wife Janie, and Rex Torbett and wife Dana, all of Marianna; sisters, Liz Hall (Buddy) of Pensacola, Florida, Debbie Johnson and the late Barry Johnson of Tampa, Florida, Sharon Skinner (Jerry) of Defuniak Springs, Florida, Brenda Jackson (Bobby) of Marianna, Florida; one brother, Nick Holt and the late Rod Duskey of Pensacola, Florida; a special niece and care giver, Becky Raucci of Marianna, Florida; her grandchildren, Daniel Foster (Brandi), Josh Foster (Beth), Everett Baggett (Brittany), Ashton Baggett (Ciara), Megan Davis, Taylor Torbett, Austin Torbett, Riley Torbett, Corey Davis, and Caleb Torbett; great grandchildren, Brody, Lily, Sawyer, Kenzie, Stella, and Blaklie; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends for a Celebration of Life Service on Tuesday, February 13, 2018, 6 -7 pm, ending with a brief service at Evangel Worship Center 2645 Pebble Hill Road, Marianna, Florida 32448.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Evangel Worship Center or Emerald Coast Hospice.